It is made from solid oak wood

Want a Rolls-Royce? You can now build one at home

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:03 pm Dec 09, 2024

What's the story Rolls-Royce has unveiled Cameo, a miniature model of its iconic car that customers can assemble at home. This unique offering is an open-top art piece, crafted from the same materials used in full-scale Rolls-Royce models - solid oak wood and polished aluminum. The design of this bite-sized tribute mirrors the aesthetic of the automaker's early years.

Design and assembly process

The Cameo model features a two-tone finish, with the pieces magnetically attaching to one another. This feature represents the union of the body and drivetrain in a full-scale car. Owners can even install a 3D-printed cabin, painted in Rolls-Royce's signature Grace White color. The model also comes with self-leveling center caps on its wheels, a trademark feature of Rolls-Royce vehicles.

Pricing and availability

While Rolls-Royce has not revealed an official price for the Cameo, it is guiding interested customers to its showrooms and Private Office boutiques. Miller Motorcars Boutique has put this miniature sculpture online for $5,500 (approximately ₹4.7 lakh). Yes, it is a scaled-down version of a Rolls-Royce car, but the price tag still exceeds that of many used cars on the market.

Rolls-Royce's history with miniature models

The Cameo isn't Rolls-Royce's first foray into miniature models. Back in 2020, the company released a 1:8 scale model of the Cullinan SUV, which customers could completely customize to match their real-life vehicles. The Cullinan had over 1,000 individual components and a painstakingly crafted cabin. Although less complicated than its predecessor, the Cameo has a unique charm that will appeal to DIY enthusiasts and car lovers alike.