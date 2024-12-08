Summarize Simplifying... In short Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the PureSpeed roadster, a car that combines modern and classic design elements.

The vehicle, inspired by the 1922 Mercedes-Benz Targa Florio and the modern AMG One hypercar, features a unique 'halo' bar and a powerful 577hp twin-turbo V8 engine.

It also includes two aerodynamically designed helmets with an intercom system for communication and music playback.

Pricing and availability in the US are yet to be announced. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Only 250 units will be made

Mercedes-AMG unveils PureSpeed, a roadster with F1-inspired 'halo' bar

By Akash Pandey 06:26 pm Dec 08, 202406:26 pm

What's the story Mercedes-AMG has unveiled its latest creation, the PureSpeed, six months after showing it as a concept. This one-of-a-kind model is a roofless and windshield-less version of the SL63. It closely resembles its concept version, with a Formula 1-inspired "halo" bar bisecting the cockpit and humps behind the seats paying homage to the 300SLR. The company will only produce 250 units of this exclusive model as part of its new "Mythos" series.

Aesthetic tribute

Design and color scheme

PureSpeed's aesthetic pays homage to the 192 Mercedes-Benz Targa Florio, with its red and black livery and #10s on the fenders. Mercedes had chosen this color scheme in 1922 to ensure smooth progress during races, by going with the traditional colors of Italian constructors. However, customers can also choose a matte silver finish, which represents traditional German racing colors.

Performance specs

Unique features and performance

The front fascia of the PureSpeed pays homage to the modern Mercedes-AMG One hypercar. It features unique aerodynamic elements to make up for its missing roof and windshield. The "halo" bar is a fully structural element made from steel, complemented by deployable roll bars behind the rear seats. Under the hood, it packs a 577hp version of AMG's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, mated to a nine-speed transmission and all-wheel-drive system.

Availability

Limited availability

The PureSpeed also comes with two aerodynamically designed helmets with an intercom system, so that the driver and passenger can communicate. This system also connects with the car's infotainment, allowing for music playback or phone calls. The dashboard features a unique IWC Schaffhausen clock. Mercedes has not yet revealed the pricing or if the PureSpeed will be available in the US market.