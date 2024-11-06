Summarize Simplifying... In short Formula 1 drivers Bottas and Zhou are set to leave Sauber at the end of the season, following mutual agreement due to unmet conditions for project growth.

Sauber's COO and CTO, Mattia Binotto, praised both drivers for their contributions and fighting spirit, despite the team's current standing at 10th with zero points in the 2024 F1 Constructor Standings.

Both drivers are determined to end the season on a high note with remaining races in Las Vegas, Doha, and Abu Dhabi.

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are leaving the Kick Sauber team (Image Source: X/@stakef1team_ks)

F1: Bottas and Zhou to exit Sauber at season's end

By Rajdeep Saha 02:10 pm Nov 06, 202402:10 pm

What's the story Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are leaving the Kick Sauber team at the end of the Formula 1 2024 season. The duo has been together for three years but has endured a tough 2024 campaign, with the team yet to score any points after 21 race weekends. Their future plans are still up in the air, although there are rumors of Bottas eyeing a reserve role with Mercedes. Here's more.

Departure reflections

Bottas reflects on his journey with Kick Sauber

After the announcement of their departure, Bottas spoke about the decision. He said that although such situations are difficult, discussions over the last few weeks led to a realization that conditions for growing the project together weren't met. He reminisced about his incredible journey with the team, filled with growth, challenges and unforgettable moments.

Team tribute

Sauber's COO and CTO praises Bottas's contribution

Mattia Binotto, Sauber's Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), praised Bottas for his professionalism and dedication over the past three years. He highlighted Bottas's invaluable role during a crucial period in the team's history, stating that his fighting spirit often pushed the car beyond its performance limits. Despite considering him a key candidate for future seasons, Binotto confirmed they mutually agreed to part ways after realizing final conditions could not be met.

Driver's farewell

Zhou expresses gratitude and future aspirations

Zhou also shared his feelings about leaving the team at the end of the season. He thanked the team for giving him a chance in Formula 1 and credited them for his growth over three years. Although he is leaving, Zhou is determined to end the season on a high note and is excited to continue growing in his career.

Team acknowledgment

Sauber acknowledges Zhou's commitment and contribution

Binotto also acknowledged Zhou's commitment and contribution to the team over the last three years. He lauded Zhou for scoring points on his debut and helping the team finish P6 in 2022, along with his off-track contributions. With the season coming to an end, both Sauber and Zhou are keen to give it their all in the remaining races in Las Vegas, Doha, and Abu Dhabi.

Information

Sauber own zero points in 2024 F1 season

Sauber are yet to open the points account in the 2024 F1 Constructor Standings and find themselves placed at 10th. Among 23 drivers who have raced this season, Zhou is 21st with Bottas placed last.

