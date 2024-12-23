Summarize Simplifying... In short The race for the world's fastest cars in 2024 is led by the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut, reaching over 531km/h, followed by the Hennessey Venom F5 and Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ with top speeds of 501km/h and 489km/h respectively.

Other contenders include the SSC Tuatara, Koenigsegg Agera RS, Hennessey Venom GT, and the electric Rimac Nevera.

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut can go over 531km/h

Koenigsegg to Rimac: These are world's fastest cars in 2024

What's the story The year 2024 has already witnessed a major shift in the automotive industry, with manufacturers pushing the limits of speed and design. The battle between EVs and hypercars for the title of the fastest car on the planet is more intense than ever. This article will take you on a thrilling ride through the top fastest cars of this year, marking the best of automobile engineering, looks, and technology.

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut

Leading the pack is the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut, which can go over 531km/h. This Swedish hypercar is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine that delivers an insane 1,600hp. The design employs advanced materials for light weight and durability, and an aerodynamic shape to cut drag, which ultimately improves stability and performance. It costs $3 million (around ₹25 crore).

Hennessey Venom F5

Second on the list is the American hypercar Hennessey Venom F5, which has a theoretical top speed of 501km/h. The car is fueled by a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that generates a mind-boggling 1,817hp of power. The four-wheeler's aerospace-inspired design helps it stay in control and precise at such high speeds. It was launched at $1.6 million (roughly ₹17 crore).

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+

French engineering is best epitomized by the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, which takes third place with a top speed of 489km/h. It is backed by an 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine that produces a whopping 1,578hp. Breaking the 483km/h barrier, this hypercar offers insane performance with luxury and is easily identifiable with its long body that improves aerodynamic performance. It is priced at $3.9 million (around ₹33 crore).

SSC Tuatara

Designed to break speed records, the SSC Tuatara comes in at fourth place with a top speed of 454km/h. It is powered by a 5.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that produces a whopping 1,750hp. The lightweight carbon-fiber body of the car also adds to its efficiency. While some disputes have been raised over its speed claims, it is still a strong contender for the world's fastest car. It is priced at $1.9 million (roughly ₹16 crore).

Koenigsegg Agera RS

Fifth on the list is the legendary Koenigsegg Agera RS, which has a top speed of 446km/h. The hypercar runs on a 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that delivers a whopping 1,341hp. It has set a number of speed records in the past, and still continues to be admired for its power and innovation. The car costs $2.5 million (around ₹21 crore).

Hennessey Venom GT

With a top speed of 435km/h, the Hennessey Venom GT comes sixth on the list. It uses a Lotus Exige chassis and a 7.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 1,244hp. Famous for its raw power and acceleration, this car has broken records for speeds and occupies an important place in the history of hypercars. The vehicle sports a price figure of $1.4 million (roughly ₹12 crore).

Rimac Nevera

Seventh on the list is the Rimac Nevera, which boasts a top speed of 415km/h. The car features four electric motors that produce an incredible 1,914hp combined. It redefines the electric hypercar segment by showing how electric propulsion can work in hypercars while remaining zero-emission. The vehicle carries a price tag of $2.5 million (approximately ₹21 crore).