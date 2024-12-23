Summarize Simplifying... In short E-scooters are set to rev up the two-wheeler market in India, potentially accounting for 20% of it by FY26.

This surge is fueled by expanding distribution networks and attractive pricing strategies, especially for entry-level models.

With sales expected to surpass one million units in FY25, the future of e-scooters in India looks promising. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

By the end of FY25, e-scooter penetration is expected to hit between 13-15%

E-scooters could make up 20% of 2-wheeler market by FY26

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:59 pm Dec 23, 202412:59 pm

What's the story The e-scooter segment in India is expected to make up one-fifth of the country's total two-wheeler market by FY26, Business Standard reported. This is due to the growth of distribution networks, new model launches, and entry of leading manufacturers into the e-scooter space. Honda is one such major player. The report estimates e-scooter penetration at 20-25% of the combined ICE and e-scooter market by FY26.

Projections

Industry anticipates 2 growth scenarios

The report also notes two possible growth scenarios for the e-scooter segment. A senior executive from a leading electric two-wheeler company said that with an average monthly sales of 120,000 units, the e-scooter sales could reach 1.5 million units by FY26. But, if the market grows faster, penetration could go up to 25% with a monthly sales of 150,000 units.

Market expansion

Distribution networks and pricing strategies boost e-market

The rosy outlook for the e-scooter market is bolstered by the fast-expanding distribution networks, which now span 60% of the two-wheeler market. Also, a reduction in electric scooter prices, particularly with the introduction of new entry-level models, will draw a wider customer base. By the end of FY25, e-scooter penetration is expected to hit between 13-15%.

Sales forecast

E-scooter sales in FY25 to surpass 1M units

According to VAHAN data, nearly 0.79 million electric two-wheelers have been registered in FY25. With three months still left, total sales for FY25 are expected to exceed one million units. This data further highlights the potential growth of the e-scooter market in India.