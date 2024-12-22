Summarize Simplifying... In short Ola Electric has launched the S1 Pro Sona, a luxurious e-scooter with 24K gold elements, a pearl white and gold design, and a premium dark beige napa leather seat.

Additionally, Ola is hosting the Ola Sona Contest, where participants can win the S1 Pro Sona by sharing a reel or picture with the Ola S1 or at an Ola Electric store, ending with a scratch-and-win event on December 25.

Only limited units will be up for grabs

Ola Electric unveils S1 Pro Sona with 24K gold elements

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:54 am Dec 22, 202409:54 am

What's the story Ola Electric has unveiled the S1 Pro Sona, a one-of-a-kind avatar of its electric scooter. The new model, which is part of a larger marketing push, has been crafted with 24-karat gold elements. The move comes as Ola plans to grow its sales and service network to 4,000 outlets by December 25. The S1 Pro Sona will be up for grabs at Ola Electric stores across the country until then.

Design

A blend of luxury and technology

The S1 Pro Sona comes with a dual-tone design theme in pearl white and gold, and a premium seat made of dark beige napa leather. The seat is intricately stitched with zari thread with gold accents. The e-scooter also comes with the MoveOS software, providing exclusive features for a more personalized user experience. This model features a gold-themed user interface and a customized MoveOS dashboard, further enhancing its luxurious appeal.

Contest

Ola's festive campaign offers chance to win S1 Pro Sona

As part of its festive campaign, Ola Electric is running the Ola Sona Contest, giving a few lucky customers a chance to win the S1 Pro Sona. To enter, contestants have to post a reel with the Ola S1 or click a picture/selfie outside an Ola Electric store and tag @OlaElectric with #OlaSonaContest. The contest will culminate in a scratch-and-win competition at Ola stores on December 25.