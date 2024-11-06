Summarize Simplifying... In short Sauber F1 team has signed Gabriel Bortoleto for the 2025 season, a move praised by Sauber's chief officer, Mattia Binotto.

Sauber F1 team signs Gabriel Bortoleto for 2025 season

By Rajdeep Saha 05:33 pm Nov 06, 2024

What's the story The Audi-owned Sauber Formula 1 team has signed Brazilian driver Gabriel Bortoleto for the upcoming 2025 season. The 20-year-old, who is currently leading the Formula 2 championship, will team up with experienced German driver Nico Hulkenberg. This strategic move marks a shift in Sauber's lineup as current drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu won't be returning to F1 next season.

Sauber's decision to sign Bortoleto was 'straightforward'

Sauber's chief operating and technical officer, Mattia Binotto, called the decision to sign Bortoleto "straightforward with no doubts at all." Reportedly, the team was impressed by Bortoleto's career path so far. In his debut season in 2023, he won the Formula 3 championship before moving on to Formula 2 this year. Binotto praised Bortoleto for having "already demonstrated in the junior categories that he has what it takes to be a winning driver."

Bortoleto's management and future aspirations

Bortoleto, who is managed by two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, has been a part of the McLaren driver development program. McLaren confirmed they would release him at the end of the 2024 season, saying they "would not stand in the way of an opportunity for Gabriel to progress while we are not in a position to offer him a seat with McLaren." Bortoleto said he was excited to join Sauber, calling it "one of the most exciting projects in motorsport."

Bortoleto's ambition and Sauber's long-term goals

Bortoleto hopes to "grow with this ambitious project and reach the pinnacle of motorsport." Binotto, Ferrari team principal from 2019-22, last month said turning Sauber into a winning team under the Audi name was like "climbing Everest." He added in a video released by Sauber on Wednesday: "It will take a few seasons to become a competitive team. Our objective will be to be aiming to fight for a championship in 2030, and even that is very ambitious."

Bottas reflects on his journey with Sauber

Bottas, who made his F1 debut for Williams in 2013 and won 10 races during his five years at Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton's teammate from 2017-21, reflected on his time with Sauber. He said: "These past years with the team have been an incredible journey, full of growth, challenges, and unforgettable moments." Although he said it's time to move on, he thanked the team for the experiences.