What's the story

An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London was canceled on Tuesday due to a suspected technical glitch.

Per reports, flight AI 159 was supposed to leave at 1:10pm but was grounded hours before takeoff after the issue was detected.

The glitch was reportedly found during routine checks. It had arrived from New Delhi to Ahmedabad and was on its way to London.

Over 200 passengers have been affected by the cancellation.