Another Air India flight to London canceled in Ahmedabad
What's the story
An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London was canceled on Tuesday due to a suspected technical glitch.
Per reports, flight AI 159 was supposed to leave at 1:10pm but was grounded hours before takeoff after the issue was detected.
The glitch was reportedly found during routine checks. It had arrived from New Delhi to Ahmedabad and was on its way to London.
Over 200 passengers have been affected by the cancellation.
Passengers
Told flight will depart tomorrow: Passenger
"I have just learned that the flight has been cancelled. The crew members could not give any reason for the flight cancellation or details on a fare refund," a passenger headed to London told ANI.
Another said, "We have been told that today's flight has been cancelled and it will depart at 1100 hours tomorrow. All passengers here are troubled."
Recent developments
Another flight cancelation raises concerns among travelers
This is the second cancellation of an Ahmedabad-London Air India flight since a recent crash that killed over 250 people.
The flight number, AI 171, has been retired since Monday, and the service is now operating as AI 159.
"The flight from Ahmedabad to Gatwick [London] will be re-numbered to AI 159. The return flight too will be changed to AI160. The change will start to reflect soon," an official told Hindustan Times.
Route
Airline reassigns route
In the aftermath of the crash, the airline reassigned the route—from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick—to flight number AI-159.
According to PTI sources, airlines throughout the world adopt this strategy to offer respect to the victims and let passengers detach themselves from the memories of a tragic incident in order to improve future travel experiences.