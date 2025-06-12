What's the story

A year before the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad, a whistleblower had alerted authorities about structural flaws in the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Sam Salehpour, a Boeing engineer, had raised concerns over unsafe assembly practices and shortcuts taken during the manufacturing of the aircraft's fuselage, India Today reported.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) subsequently launched an investigation into these allegations.