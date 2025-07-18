Will Rishabh Pant keep wickets in Manchester Test? 

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has given an update on Rishabh Pant 's fitness. He said that the wicketkeeper-batter's availability for the fourth Test against England in Manchester is still up in the air. Pant is recovering from a finger injury he suffered during the third Test at Lord's, and his participation as a wicketkeeper remains uncertain.

Injury details Pant couldn't continue as India's wicketkeeper at Lord's Pant suffered the injury on Day 1 at Lord's and couldn't continue behind the stumps for the rest of the match. Dhruv Jurel took over the wicketkeeping duties during England's innings. Despite his discomfort, Pant managed to bat through it, scoring 74 and 9 in India's two innings. However, England thrillingly won that game and gained a 2-1 lead in the five-game affair.

Recovery process Pant to bat before the match Ahead of the crucial fourth Test, ten Doeschate spoke to the media in Manchester. He revealed that Pant will bat before the match, but the team management is being careful with his finger injury. "I don't think you're gonna keep Rishabh out of the Test no matter what," he said. "He batted with quite a lot of pain in the 3rd Test, and it's only going to get easier on his finger."

Last step Wicketkeeping is last hurdle in Pant's recovery process Ten Doeschate stressed that wicketkeeping is the last hurdle in Pant's recovery process. "We need to make sure that he can keep," he said, adding they don't want a repeat of the situation at Lord's where they had to change keepers mid-innings. The team is giving Pant as much time as possible to ensure full fitness before the Manchester Test.