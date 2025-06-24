Listing batters with most sixes in a Test in England

Dashing Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has equaled the record for hitting the most sixes in a Test match played in England . He achieved this feat en route to his twin centuries during the series opener against England at Headingley, Leeds. Pant smashed a total of nine sixes in the game. On this note, let's decode the list of batters with the most maximums in a Test in England.

Flintoff Andrew Flintoff - 9 sixes at Edgbaston in 2005 Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff was the first batter to hit nine sixes in a Test in England. He achieved the landmark during the 2005 Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston. Flintoff cleared the fence five times en route to his 62-ball 68 in the first innings. The dasher made another half-century (73 off 86 balls) in his second outing with the help of four sixes. His efforts were instrumental in England's famous two-run win.

Stokes Ben Stokes - 9 sixes at Lord's in 2023 Ben Stokes equaled Flintoff's record while leading England in the high-voltage 2023 Ashes Test at Lord's. The southpaw could only manage 17 runs in his first outing as he did not hit a single maximum. All his nine sixes came en route to his 214-ball 155 in the fourth innings. His efforts meant England fell short by just 43 runs while chasing a massive 371. Stokes hence owns the record for most sixes in a Test innings in England.

Pant Rishabh Pant - 9 sixes at Headingley, 2025 Pant scored a brilliant 134(178) in the first innings of the aforementioned Leeds match and followed it up with a 140-bal 118. His tally of six sixes in the first innings is the most for a visiting batter in a Test innings in England. Pant's other three maximums came during his 118-run stay. Meanwhile, these twin tons mean Pant now owns the record of scoring most runs in a Test in England as a designated wicket-keeper (252).