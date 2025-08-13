'Saare Jahan...' review: Suhail Nayyar is scene-stealer in Netflix series

Netflix 's espionage series, Saare Jahan Se Accha, was released on Wednesday. Created by Gaurav Shukla, it's set in the 1970s and follows an Indian spy on a perilous mission that puts him and his colleagues in extreme danger. Stacked with a talented ensemble (as is the custom with Netflix shows), Saare Jahan... is mostly gripping and engaging, but loses its voice toward the end.

Plot Can a young spy save India? The series delves into a deadly, fast-paced game of strategy between India's R&AW and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). In Pakistan, R&AW's Vishnu Shankar (Pratik Gandhi) must outsmart ISI agent Murtaza Mallik (Sunny Hinduja) to avert a major catastrophe. His mission is to stop a covert nuclear program from triggering global destruction, with failure not an option. Tillotama Shome plays Shankar's wife, Mohini.

#1 Features an incredibly fine cast While Netflix India's originals may waver content-wise, they never disappoint when it comes to the quality of the ensemble, and Saare Jahan... is no exception. With Gandhi, Rajat Kapoor (a staple in such projects), Kritika Kamra, Hinduja, Anup Soni, Suhail Nayyar, and Shome, you will have no complaints from the acting department. It also helps that most of these actors get well-rounded, believable characters.

#2 Nayyar steals the show and how! While Gandhi is, as always, a dependable lead and makes you keep watching constantly, it is Nayyar who surprises you the most. As Sukhbir, a confident, ever-smiling Indian spy deep in the trenches in Pakistan, he brings an incredible sense of vulnerability and authenticity to his role. Your heart completely breaks for him when his cover is about to be blown!

#3 What does the world of espionage look like? Saare Jahan... takes you inside the world of espionage, showcasing how intelligence agents (nameless, faceless heroes) have to curate every moment of their day. Another thing it does nicely is introduce us to the spies' families; thus, no character is outright evil or saintly, they are just spies, doing their jobs. The show also features delicious conversations and smoothly creates an era gone by.

#4 Negatives: Its uneven tone hurts it Though Saare Jahan...soars fast, it weirdly crashes after the third episode. The thrill and the grittiness that dominated it in the first few opening episodes disappear, and Saare Jahan... begins to offer only sporadic moments of excitement. Kamra's inclusion in the narrative isn't quite smooth, and the show slows down because of frequent speed bumps. Plus, Shome is extremely underused.

#5 Constant voiceover, predictable climax, harm it, too Gandhi's constant voiceover, though helpful initially, begins to feel tiring after a juncture and wears you out. Gradually, the characters become distant from us, and the show begins to veer toward a formulaic, predictable, and done-to-death route. Some storylines are seemingly abandoned, and in the final episode, Saare Jahan... almost becomes a chore to finish.