Next Article
Taylor Swift to appear on Travis Kelce's podcast
Taylor Swift is teaming up with NFL star Travis Kelce for her first appearance on his podcast, New Heights. She'll be chatting about her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.
The episode airs Wednesday evening, and the teaser alone has already racked up over eight million views—safe to say fans are hyped.
Podcast's audience has quadrupled since its launch
Since launching in 2022, New Heights—hosted by Travis and his brother Jason Kelce—has seen its audience quadruple, with women now making up half the listeners.
Experts think Swift's guest spot could set new YouTube records for podcasts, thanks to her massive following and the brothers' easygoing vibe.