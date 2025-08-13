'Wednesday' tops charts; 'KPop Demon Hunters' hits #2: Netflix Entertainment Aug 13, 2025

Jenna Ortega is back as Wednesday Addams in the much-anticipated Wednesday Season 2, which dropped its first four episodes on August 6, 2024.

The show's signature blend of supernatural mystery and dark humor is still going strong—racking up 50 million views in just five days.

While that's a bit less than the record-breaking first season, fans are still tuning in big time.