'Wednesday' tops charts; 'KPop Demon Hunters' hits #2: Netflix
Jenna Ortega is back as Wednesday Addams in the much-anticipated Wednesday Season 2, which dropped its first four episodes on August 6, 2024.
The show's signature blend of supernatural mystery and dark humor is still going strong—racking up 50 million views in just five days.
While that's a bit less than the record-breaking first season, fans are still tuning in big time.
'KPop Demon Hunters' is now #2 on the list
Animated musical KPop Demon Hunters has jumped to #2 on Netflix's most-watched English films list with a massive 184 million views.
This unique show follows a fictional K-pop group battling demons—and its catchy track "Golden" even hit #1 on the Billboard charts!
Both series are pulling global audiences, showing that fresh takes on fantasy and music are seriously winning over viewers.
Both shows are worth a watch
If you're into supernatural stories with witty humor, Wednesday S02 is worth your time—especially for Jenna Ortega's standout performance.
And if you love animated musicals or K-pop vibes with a twist of fantasy action, KPop Demon Hunters might be your next binge.