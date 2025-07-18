Where to watch Sivakarthikeyan's 'Madharaasi' after theatrical run
Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film Madharaasi, directed by AR Murugadoss, will be released in theaters on September 5. After its theatrical run, the action thriller will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film's OTT partner was recently revealed along with a new poster featuring a rugged look of Sivakarthikeyan.
'Bad Girl' and 'Shakthi Thirumagan' will clash with 'Madharaasi'
The release of Madharaasi will coincide with two other Tamil films, Bad Girl and Shakthi Thirumagan. Bad Girl marks Varsha Bharath's directorial debut and is a coming-of-age story of a teenage girl. Meanwhile, Shakthi Thirumagan is an action thriller starring Vijay Antony and directed by Arun Prabhu Purushottaman.
Anirudh has composed music for 'Madharaasi'
Madharaasi is produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies and features Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead. The film's ensemble cast includes Vidyut Jammwal, Vikranth, Biju Menon, and Shabeer Kallarakkal. The music for Madharaasi has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. This film is crucial for Murugadoss as his recent Hindi venture, Sikandar, was a critical and commercial failure.