2 killed after electric shock triggers stampede at UP temple 

A stampede at the Awsaneshwar Mahadev Temple in Barabanki , Uttar Pradesh , left two dead and over 30 injured. The incident took place around 3:00am on Monday when an electric wire fell on a tin shed, triggering panic among devotees who had gathered for the jalabhishek ritual. Eyewitnesses said monkeys jumped onto overhead electric wires, causing them to snap and fall onto the temple premises. As a result, around 19 people received electric shocks, District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi said.

Chaos Only 1 patient discharged Thereafter, chaos ensued, with people fleeing from one place to another in search of safety. Two of the devotees reportedly died on the spot, while 29 were injured and transported to the Haidergarh and Trivediganj Community Health Centers. "All except one patient brought to the Haidergarh Community Health Centre have been discharged," said Awadhesh Kumar Yadav, Barabanki Chief Medical Officer. "Ten people were brought to Trivediganj CHC, of which two were declared brought dead. The remaining are...being treated," he added.

Medical response Deceased identified The deceased were identified as Prashant, a 22-year-old from Mubarakpura village, and another unidentified person. Police forces were present at the temple during the incident, as a similar stampede incident had taken place a day earlier at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple. In that case, eight people died and 30 devotees suffered injuries. The stampede erupted on the temple road's staircases leading to the main temple.