Man discloses owning 18-acre-land; 'fake' wife kills him for property 

A 45-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh 's Jabalpur was allegedly murdered by his newlywed wife for his property. The victim, Indrakumar Tiwari, a part-time teacher, had publicly shared details of his 18-acre land and unmarried status with Aniruddhacharya Maharaj during a spiritual gathering last month. A video from the event shows Indrakumar discussing his property with the spiritual leader, who jokingly suggested he become a sadhu (ascetic) and donate the land for public welfare.

Crime plot Man goes missing after viral video The viral video reportedly attracted the attention of fraudsters. Soon after, Indrakumar went missing, and his body was found on June 6 along National Highway 28 in Kushinagar district, Uttar Pradesh. Kushinagar Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said a woman named Sahiba Bano posed as "Khushi Tiwari" and contacted Indrakumar on social media with a marriage proposal. She used a fake Aadhaar card to deceive him into coming to Gorakhpur.

Deception unfolds Fake marriage, real murder In Gorakhpur, Sahiba—posing as "Khushi Tiwari"—along with two accomplices, staged a fake wedding ceremony and murdered Indrakumar hours later. His body was found along National Highway 28 in the Sukarouli area under Hata Kotwali in Kushinagar, with a knife still lodged in the neck. Police said Indrakumar had informed his family he was going to Kushinagar to marry "Khushi." Kushinagar SP Santosh Kumar said the woman and her associates killed him and fled with jewelry and cash he was carrying.