7 die after surgeries by fake 'UK-based cardiologist' in MP
What's the story
A shocking controversy has broken out in Madhya Pradesh, where a man allegedly posed as a cardiologist and performed 15 heart surgeries.
The incident allegedly happened at Mission Hospital in the Damoh district between December 2024 and February 2025.
The fraudster, who identified himself as N John Camm from London, has been absconding since accusations emerged about him.
Medical malpractice
Allegations of negligence and patient deaths
A local lawyer, Deepak Tiwari, president of the district's Child Welfare Committee, told The Hindu that he performed various cardiac surgeries, resulting in seven deaths. He suspects the actual number could be more.
Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Mukesh Jain and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Vikram Chauhan have confirmed the deaths of two patients so far.
Damoh Collector Sudhir Kochar constituted a special team to investigate the matter but refrained from commenting until the investigation is complete.
Investigation underway
NHRC to investigate 'fake' cardiologist's actions
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognizance of the issue. A team will be visiting Damoh from April 7-9 to investigate the incident and bring the guilty to book.
NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo said, "A complaint was received that a fake doctor performed cardiac surgeries and caused the deaths of several people."
He added that the hospital had received government funds under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.
Testimonies
Victims' families share their harrowing experiences
Families of victims recounted their harrowing experiences.
Nabi Qureshi's mother, Raheesa, was admitted to Mission Hospital after a heart attack. She was undergoing an angioplasty when she suffered a massive heart attack and died moments later.
"We were told she died of a heart attack," said Qureshi, "so we didn't go for a postmortem."
Another victim's family alleged the hospital staff was missing before and after surgery.
Accused's identity
Who is Camm
According to a complainant, the accused's real name is Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav. He had falsely claimed that he was trained in London.
Yadav misled patients at the Mission Hospital in Damoh by using the name of a famous cardiologist from the United Kingdom, Professor John Camm.
The real Dr. John Camm had even warned about the impersonator on social media, Hindustan Times reported.
Yadav also has an FIR against him in Telangana, which is currently under verification.