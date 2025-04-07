Drunk TV director drives into Kolkata market; 1 killed
What's the story
A vegetable seller was killed and seven others were injured after a car, reportedly driven by a drunk driver, rammed into a market on Sunday in Kolkata's Thakurpukur.
Cops have detained Siddhant Das (35), a television director, and his female co-passenger.
Another woman, who was sitting in the rear seat of the car, fled from the scene after the accident.
Incident details
Accident occurred while returning from a party
The accident happened at about 9:00am when Das was on his way back from Bakrahat in South 24 Parganas to Gariahat in south Kolkata.
According to reports, Das, along with two women, was returning from a party when he lost control of the car.
The car swerved onto a road that was closed for renovation, crashing through guard rails and hitting three two-wheelers and pedestrians.
Community response
Local residents intervened after the accident
After the crash, Das reportedly tried to escape but was intercepted by locals who stopped the vehicle, dragged him out, and beat him up.
Police confirmed that Das was driving under the influence of alcohol and recovered four bottles of liquor from his car.
According to accounts, the area where the accident occurred was closed due to ongoing road construction. Only light vehicles driven by locals were permitted to pass.
Medical updates
Victims' conditions vary post-accident
The victim has been identified as Aminur Rahman (63).
"I was standing on the road outside the market. Suddenly, I saw the car. It hit at least seven people, including a person on a scooter and two others on bikes," Manzoor Rahman, Aminur's nephew, told TOI.
Six other injured have been discharged from medical care, but one Joyded Majumdar, continues to be critical.