IMD forecasts thunderstorms, rain in 36 UP districts
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for thunderstorms and rain in 36 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
The forecast predicts light rain and thunderstorms from Friday, April 18, after two days of dry weather.
Terai regions are likely to witness light rain on Thursday, April 17, while eastern UP will see similar conditions on Friday, April 18.
Weather changes
Gusty winds, temperature fluctuations expected
The IMD has also predicted gusty winds at speeds of 30-40km/h during this time.
The weather will clear up in eastern and western UP after April 21.
The change in weather is leading to fluctuations in day and night temperatures across the state.
On Wednesday, Bulandshahr and Fatehpur recorded maximums of 40°C while Lucknow's maximum was recorded at 37.4°C.
Weather forecast
Districts to experience thunderstorms and light rain
IMD has listed several districts likely to see thunderstorms and light rain on April 18, 19, and 20, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, among others.
The weather department also cautioned against sudden weather changes due to gusty winds in some districts.
Night conditions are likely to be hot and humid for certain areas, including Banda, Kanpur Dehat, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur.
Forecast
Temperature trends and future predictions
The IMD has forecast a gradual increase in UP's maximum temperature by two to three degrees Celsius during the next three days. However, no major changes are expected immediately thereafter.
The minimum temperature is also likely to increase gradually by two degrees during the next five days.
Meanwhile, the capital city of Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees above normal. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41 degrees Celsius.