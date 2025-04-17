No police protection for couples marrying against parents' wish: HC
What's the story
Couples marrying against their parents' wishes can't claim police protection as a right unless there's a genuine threat to them, the Allahabad High Court has said.
It was hearing an application for police protection for the marriage of Shreya Kesarwani and her husband.
Security can be provided in deserving cases, but couples have to face society together without any perceived threats, it added.
Disposition
Court's decision on couple's plea
Justice Saurabh Srivastava, hearing the couple's plea for police protection and an order against private respondents from disrupting their marital life, disposed of their writ petition.
The court did not find any significant threat perception to the petitioners' lives or liberty.
It cited a Supreme Court judgment in Lata Singh Vs State of UP and another as precedent for its decision.
Evidence review
No evidence of threat to petitioners' safety
The court found no evidence indicating that the petitioners' relatives were likely to inflict physical or mental harm upon them.
It also noted that the couple hadn't yet approached police authorities with a specific application seeking an FIR against their relatives for alleged illegal conduct.
However, since they had already complained to the Chitrakoot district Superintendent of Police (SP), necessary actions would be taken by police if a genuine threat was found, it said.