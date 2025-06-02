What's the story

The first trailer for Black Phone 2 was unveiled at the CCXP in Mexico City on Sunday, alongside the new poster for the film.

Directed by Scott Derrickson, the sequel to The Black Phone, which came out in 2022, sees Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke reprising his role as The Grabber.

In this installment, the killer seeks revenge on Finn, played by Mason Thames, from beyond the grave by terrorizing Finn's younger sister, Gwen, portrayed by Madeleine McGraw.