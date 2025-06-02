'Black Phone 2' trailer: Ethan Hawke returns as terrifying serial-killer
What's the story
The first trailer for Black Phone 2 was unveiled at the CCXP in Mexico City on Sunday, alongside the new poster for the film.
Directed by Scott Derrickson, the sequel to The Black Phone, which came out in 2022, sees Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke reprising his role as The Grabber.
In this installment, the killer seeks revenge on Finn, played by Mason Thames, from beyond the grave by terrorizing Finn's younger sister, Gwen, portrayed by Madeleine McGraw.
Watch the trailer here
#BlackPhone2 only in theaters October 17.
Plot details
'Black Phone 2' explores new territory in horror genre
The sequel takes place years after the first film, with Finn and Gwen now teenagers.
Gwen starts dreaming about The Grabber's lair, as well as the three young boys who were killed at the Alpine Lake Youth Camp.
Hawke's character uses a black payphone near the camp to call the teens, threatening to murder them either in their dreams or in reality.
Film expectations
'Black Phone 2' promises a more intense horror experience
Derrickson described Black Phone 2 as a ghost story similar to its predecessor, but with the twist that "the ghost is the villain."
He told The Hollywood Reporter that aging Finn and Gwen allowed him and co-writer C. Robert Cargill to "ratchet up the intensity," making it a "more violent, scarier, more graphic" film.
The movie will be released in theaters on October 17 this year.
Production details
'Black Phone 2' features a star-studded cast and crew
Apart from Hawke, the film also stars Jeremy Davies as Finn and Gwen's father Terrence, Demian Bichir, Arianna Rivas, Miguel Mora, Maev Beaty, and Graham Abbey.
The screenplay is written by Derrickson and Cargill, who also produced the film alongside Jason Blum, based on characters created by Joe Hill.
Seen the new poster yet?
#BlackPhone2 only in theaters October 17.