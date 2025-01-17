What's the story

Ahead of its release, the trailer for Shahid Kapoor's much-awaited action thriller, Deva, was released on Friday.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film will be released on January 31.

Following a gripping teaser and the peppy song Bhasad Macha, the trailer gives a glimpse of Kapoor's character as a rebellious cop out for revenge against terrorists who killed his colleague.