'Deva' trailer: Shahid Kapoor's mafia cop avatar knows no bounds
What's the story
Ahead of its release, the trailer for Shahid Kapoor's much-awaited action thriller, Deva, was released on Friday.
Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film will be released on January 31.
Following a gripping teaser and the peppy song Bhasad Macha, the trailer gives a glimpse of Kapoor's character as a rebellious cop out for revenge against terrorists who killed his colleague.
Character insight
Kapoor's character in 'Deva' seeks 'full freedom'
The trailer for Deva opens with Kapoor's voiceover announcing his mission to avenge his fallen colleague.
He announces the Mumbai Police will penetrate every area left vulnerable by terrorists.
His character, Dev Ambre, demands "full freedom" in this pursuit, even as he faces criticism from superiors who call him a "hooligan" and "mafia."
Unfazed, he wears these labels with pride and we get a look at Bollywood's next vigilante police officer.
Plot twist
'Deva' trailer hints at emotional turmoil and suspense
The trailer of Deva also hints at an emotional struggle faced by Kapoor's character.
In a major twist, Pavail Gulati's character confronts Kapoor, implying his anger is a manifestation of fear.
This is further underscored when Kubra Sait's junior cop character urges him to shoot an escaping criminal, but he hesitates to pull the trigger.
Hence, there will be elements of suspense and drama as well.
Star comeback
'Deva' marks Kapoor's return to cinema after a year
Deva marks Kapoor's return to the big screen after almost a year, after his last appearance in the sci-fi romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.
The film also stars Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role as a journalist, although we don't see much of her in the trailer.
Are you ready for the latest massy offering?