Where is Hindi trailer for Sai Pallavi-Chaitanya's pan-Indian film 'Thandel'
What's the story
The recently released trailer for the upcoming film Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, has taken the internet by storm. However, it has also left a section of viewers confused due to the lack of a Hindi version.
Although the film was announced as a pan-India film with songs already out in Hindi, the trailer was released only in Telugu.
Here's what's cooking.
Anticipation
Hindi-speaking audience eagerly awaits 'Thandel' trailer
The decision to release the Thandel trailer only in Telugu has left Hindi-speaking audiences craving a version in their language.
Both Pallavi and Chaitanya have built a huge fan base in the Hindi circuit after their respective performances in Amaran and Laal Singh Chadha.
This has only increased the anticipation for a Hindi trailer of Thandel among these fans.
Plus, no Tamil version was released either.
Upcoming release
Makers are planning big trailer launch events
So, what happened? As per a 123Telugu report, massive trailer launch events have been planned for the Hindi and Tamil versions which will take place in Mumbai and Chennai, respectively.
Until then, fans will have to wait.
Thandel is set to release on February 7 in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The film's music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.
Despite the initial confusion over the trailer's language availability, anticipation remains high for this multi-lingual release.
Positive reception
'Thandel' trailer receives praise, amasses millions of views
Presented by Allu Aravind and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel has been receiving praise from audiences ever since its trailer was released on YouTube.
The trailer garnered over 8.6 million views in 22 hours.
Social media users have been gushing over the film, with comments like "Chaitanya deserves a huge success for this film... Just super," and "Once Sai Pallavi entered..it will become a blockbuster."