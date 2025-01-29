What's the story

Actor-turned-producer Jackky Bhagnani opened up about the "terrifying" accident on the set of his upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi in a recent conversation with Zoom.

The incident involved a ceiling collapse at a Mumbai shooting location, injuring several people including lead actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, director Mudassar Aziz, and crew members.

The film, slated for a February 21 release, also stars Bhagnani's actor wife Rakul Preet Singh.