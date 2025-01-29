'Quite terrifying': Jackky Bhagnani recounts ceiling collapse on film set
What's the story
Actor-turned-producer Jackky Bhagnani opened up about the "terrifying" accident on the set of his upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi in a recent conversation with Zoom.
The incident involved a ceiling collapse at a Mumbai shooting location, injuring several people including lead actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, director Mudassar Aziz, and crew members.
The film, slated for a February 21 release, also stars Bhagnani's actor wife Rakul Preet Singh.
Incident details
'We were all concerned and it might have been fatal...'
Bhagnani termed the incident "quite terrifying," adding it could have proved fatal for anyone present.
"As producers, our duty is to hire a safe location and pay the people concerned whatever they want. And it is then their obligation to ensure that all compliances are in place."
The producer added that once a location is leased by the production team, it's presumed all safety arrangements are in place.
Set camaraderie
Bhagnani shared positive experiences from 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' shoot
Despite the accident, Bhagnani had only good things to say about the shooting experience.
He called it a "party on the sets," with Pednekar being his best friend, Kapoor his childhood friend, and Singh his wife.
"Honestly, we never felt like we were filming and we were all looking out for each other. After the pack up every day, we used to jam and just had a blast," he added.
Career shift
Bhagnani discussed his transition from acting to producing
Bhagnani, who debuted as an actor in 2009 with Kal Kissne Dekha, has since moved on to producing films. He credited his "Sindhi entrepreneurial genes" and love for cinema for the switch.
The producer said he felt more empowered to tell the stories he wanted as a producer.
Although he admitted it was difficult, Bhagnani is excited to learn and grow in the industry.