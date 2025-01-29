Nawazuddin Siddiqui to headline Indian adaptation of 'House': Report
What's the story
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to headline the Indian adaptation of the popular American medical drama House on Disney+ Hotstar, per a report by PeepingMoon.
Pioneering India's OTT space, Siddiqui will portray a brilliant yet unconventional doctor, a role originally played by Hugh Laurie in the US version.
The project, still in pre-production, is expected to begin filming in mid-2025.
Production details
Banijay Asia and Vijay Maurya join forces for 'House'
Per the report, the Indian adaptation of House is being produced by Banijay Asia, with screenwriter-turned-filmmaker Vijay Maurya at the helm.
This is the fourth collaboration between Banijay Asia and Disney+ Hotstar on international series adaptations. Their previous works include the Emmy-nominated The Night Manager and Kajol's The Trial—an adaptation of the American legal drama The Good Wife.
They're also working on an Indian version of the detective series Monk, set to premiere in late 2025.
About the series
What is 'House' all about
House is a medical drama series that follows Dr. Gregory House, a brilliant but misanthropic diagnostician, played by Laurie.
Set in a hospital, House and his team tackle complex medical cases that baffle other doctors.
Known for his unorthodox methods, House often breaks rules and challenges authority, all while grappling with personal demons and chronic leg pain, making him both a genius and a controversial figure.
Future endeavors
Meanwhile, a look at Siddiqui's upcoming projects
Apart from his House stint, Siddiqui is busy with a number of films.
He is currently shooting for Netflix India's Raat Akeli Hai 2 alongside Chitrangda Singh and Radhika Apte and has wrapped up shooting for Maddock Films's Thama opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.
His upcoming slate also features romantic comedy Bole Chudiyaan, Noorani Chehra, and Bhavesh Mandalia's Lion King.