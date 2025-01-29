What's the story

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to headline the Indian adaptation of the popular American medical drama House on Disney+ Hotstar, per a report by PeepingMoon.

Pioneering India's OTT space, Siddiqui will portray a brilliant yet unconventional doctor, a role originally played by Hugh Laurie in the US version.

The project, still in pre-production, is expected to begin filming in mid-2025.

