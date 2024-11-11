Summarize Simplifying... In short Golden Globe winner Andra Day is set to join the cast of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 2, which will follow Percy's return to a drastically changed Camp Half-Blood and his dangerous mission in the Sea of Monsters.

What's the story The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has officially announced its newest cast member: Hollywood actor Andra Day. The news was revealed during a virtual panel at Disney's D23 Expo in Brazil. Day will play the Greek goddess Athena, a key character in Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson series. Athena is the mother of Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries), one of Percy's (Walker Scobell) closest allies and a fellow demigod.

Day's acting career took off with her role as Billie Holiday in Lee Daniels's 2021 biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday. The performance won her a Golden Globe for Best Drama Actress, a Grammy for Best Soundtrack, and an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Prior to acting, Day was known as an R&B singer with popular works such as the 2015 album Cheers to the Fall.

The upcoming season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will see Percy return to Camp Half-Blood after a year, only to find things have changed drastically. He learns about his Cyclops brother, Grover's disappearance, and Kronos's forces' attack on the camp. This leads him into the dangerous Sea of Monsters on a mission to restore balance. The second installment is based on The Sea of Monsters, the second book in Riordan's best-selling series.

Along with Day, the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will also see new recurring cast members Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace, daughter of Zeus, and Daniel Diemer as Percy's half-brother Tyson. Returning series regulars include Scobell, Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), and Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue). The production for this season started in Vancouver in August. Watch the first season on Disney+ Hotstar.