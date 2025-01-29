'Interstellar' re-release shatters records: Earns ₹5cr in advance sales
What's the story
The re-release of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar (2014) has sent a wave of excitement across India.
Although the film's release is over a week away, it has already sold nearly 1.4 lakh tickets as of Tuesday (January 28), Bollywood Hungama reported.
The early success is credited to Warner Bros.'s decision to start advanced booking 20 days ahead of its release on February 7, using the original censor certificate from 2014.
Record-breaking anticipation
'Interstellar' re-release is set to break records
The 1.4 lakh tickets sold for Interstellar's re-release have resulted in a gross collection of ₹5 crore reportedly. These sales are over a period of six days, February 7-12, which means it could have a huge opening day haul.
The film's original release in November 2014 earned around ₹2 crore on the first day, a number which will definitely be beaten with this re-release.
Limited run
'Interstellar' re-release may face a limited run in cinemas
Despite the anticipation, Interstellar is likely to have a short run in cinemas, possibly just a week.
This is due to the release of Captain America: Brave New World in IMAX on February 14, which could impact Interstellar's screen space.
However, a trade expert hinted that if the demand continues, theaters might extend its shows into the second week.
So far, Interstellar is scheduled to be released on 120 screens across India.
Price hike
In the meantime, revisit 'Interstellar'
Interstellar is a sci-fi epic directed by Nolan, starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Michael Caine.
The film follows Cooper (McConaughey), a former NASA pilot who joins a space mission to find a new habitable planet as Earth faces an environmental crisis.
Alongside Dr. Brand (Hathaway), he ventures through a wormhole, encountering time dilation, survival challenges, and emotional sacrifices to save humanity.