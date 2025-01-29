What's the story

The re-release of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar (2014) has sent a wave of excitement across India.

Although the film's release is over a week away, it has already sold nearly 1.4 lakh tickets as of Tuesday (January 28), Bollywood Hungama reported.

The early success is credited to Warner Bros.'s decision to start advanced booking 20 days ahead of its release on February 7, using the original censor certificate from 2014.