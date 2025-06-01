Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen tie the knot in California
What's the story
Hollywood actor Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen have tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in California.
The couple, who first sparked dating rumors in May 2023 and went Instagram official in July 2024, exchanged vows on Saturday, reported PEOPLE.
Their wedding was attended by close friends and family members.
Congratulations to the couple!
Wedding attire
Steinfeld's bridal look and wedding details
Steinfeld, 28, looked stunning in a strapless white wedding gown with a long tulle veil and opera gloves. She styled her hair in a classic updo for her big day.
Photos from the ceremony show the couple sharing a kiss at the altar, surrounded by their loved ones.
The wedding took place at an idyllic California estate where they had rehearsed just one day before their nuptials.
hailee steinfeld allen and her husband at their wedding pic.twitter.com/XmSy8p4Pqq— best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) June 1, 2025
Proposal details
Allen's proposal to Steinfeld: A 'magical' moment
Allen, 29, proposed to Steinfeld last November in a romantic setting during their Malibu vacation.
He popped the question under a gorgeous rose-covered arch surrounded by candles. The actor later described the experience as "magical" and admitted she had no idea it was coming.
Their families were reportedly thrilled about the engagement news, with insiders revealing they had been "head over heels from the start."
Public debut
Steinfeld and Allen's public appearances as a couple
Despite their high-profile careers, the couple has kept their relationship relatively private. However, they became more open about sharing glimpses of their life together after going public.
Their red carpet debut as an engaged couple at the NFL Honors in February 2025 was widely celebrated.
During this event, Allen referred to Steinfeld as "my best friend" and "my rock."
Steinfeld is known for films such as Between Two Ferns: The Movie and Sinners.