'Old school' Salman Khan says he's only had '3-4 girlfriends'

Khan further said, "So, if you consider that, those relationships have lasted about 7-8 and even 12 years sometimes. It's a very poor average as compared to the boys and girls of this age." "You know how they keep hopping from one relationship to another. So, compared to them, I am old-school."

Relationship history

Sangeeta Bijlani was engaged to Khan

Khan has been in several relationships with different women in his career, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Iulia Vantur, Katrina Kaif, and Sangeeta Bijlani. He was even engaged to Bijlani, but he called off the wedding after getting cold feet. On the show, he also jokingly commented on Aamir Khan's partner, Gauri Spratt, after his split from Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta. Khan said, "Aamir stands in a league of his own. The whole world knows him as a perfectionist."