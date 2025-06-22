'Test dummy for MeToo': Depp on Amber Heard trial 

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp recently opened up about his tumultuous relationship with former spouse Amber Heard in a rare interview with The Sunday Times. The 62-year-old reflected on why he had to go to court against Heard. "Look, it had gone far enough (Heard's statements about him). I knew I'd have to semi-eviscerate myself. Everyone was saying, 'It'll go away!' But I can't trust that." "What will go away? The fiction pawned around the f------ globe? No, it won't."

Aftermath Depp says he was a 'crash test dummy for MeToo' Depp says he understands why people were scared to take his side. "And, look, I understand people who could not stand up [for me], because the most frightening thing to them was making the right choice." "I was pre-MeToo. I was like a crash test dummy for MeToo." "It was before Harvey Weinstein. And I sponged it, took it all in."

Legal insights Depp was ready to fight Heard to the 'bitter' end Depp also spoke about his public lawsuit with Heard (39). He said, "If I don't try to represent the truth, it will be like I've actually committed the acts I am accused of. And my kids will have to live with it. Their kids. Kids that I've met in hospitals." He revealed he was ready to fight Heard to the "bitter f------ end." He reflected on how his past relationships and understanding of love affected his bond with his ex-wife.

Love insights 'If you're a sucker like I am...': Depp "So, what were my initial dealings with what we call 'love?' Clearly obtuse," he said. Depp elaborated on his understanding of love, saying, "If you're a sucker like I am, sometimes you look in a person's eye and see some sadness, some lonely thing and you feel you can help that person." "But no good deed goes unpunished... And the interesting thing is that it is merely a sliver of my life I have chosen to explore."