What's the story

The 2012 romantic drama Cocktail, starring Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty, and Saif Ali Khan, will be re-released in theaters on Friday.

The news was confirmed by the official social media handle of PVR INOX.

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, Cocktail was originally released on July 13, 2012.

It quickly became a favorite among urban audiences for its modern take on friendship and love.