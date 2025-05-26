Saif, Deepika, Diana's 'Cocktail' to re-release in cinemas
What's the story
The 2012 romantic drama Cocktail, starring Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty, and Saif Ali Khan, will be re-released in theaters on Friday.
The news was confirmed by the official social media handle of PVR INOX.
Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, Cocktail was originally released on July 13, 2012.
It quickly became a favorite among urban audiences for its modern take on friendship and love.
Box office success
'Cocktail' re-release part of Bollywood's nostalgia trend
The re-release of Cocktail is part of a recent trend in Bollywood to bring back cult favorites to theaters. This strategy has been successful with audiences at the box office.
In 2024, re-releases of films like Tumbbad, Laila Majnu, Rockstar, and Kal Ho Naa Ho collectively earned ₹65 crore, with Tumbbad contributing nearly half that amount.
Adding to the excitement, Cocktail 2 is reportedly in the works, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna.
Film highlights
'Cocktail' features memorable performances and popular soundtrack
Cocktail is considered one of Padukone's breakthrough performances, with her portrayal of the free-spirited Veronica receiving acclaim for its complexity and emotional depth.
The film also starred Boman Irani, Dimple Kapadia, and Randeep Hooda in supporting roles.
Its soundtrack, particularly songs like Tumhi Ho Bandhu and Daaru Desi, contributed to its popularity and will likely evoke nostalgia among fans when it returns to theaters.