Prabhas's upcoming horror-comedy film, The Raja Saab, is generating a lot of buzz ahead of its release. The makers have announced that the film's teaser will be released next Monday.

Interestingly, it will also be screened in select theaters.

Directed by Maruthi, the film features Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal as the lead female characters. It is slated for a worldwide release on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.