'The Raja Saab' teaser to be screened in limited theaters
Prabhas's upcoming horror-comedy film, The Raja Saab, is generating a lot of buzz ahead of its release. The makers have announced that the film's teaser will be released next Monday.
Interestingly, it will also be screened in select theaters.
Directed by Maruthi, the film features Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal as the lead female characters. It is slated for a worldwide release on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.
Excitement builds for teaser screening
While the specific locations and timings for the teaser screening are yet to be announced, fans are already buzzing with excitement on social media.
A grand teaser launch event is also rumored to take place at the Aziznagar set, although an official confirmation from the team is still awaited.
The film also stars Riddhi Kumar and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles and is produced by People Media Factory.
'The Raja Saab' could affect other films
As the only Telugu film scheduled for December 5, The Raja Saab may influence the release plans of other films. It's also poised to make a mark in the Hindi market.
However, it will face competition from Vishal Bhardwaj's forthcoming film starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, which is also releasing on the same day.
Kapoor and Dimri will be seen in Arjun Ustara, a period underworld drama set in vintage Mumbai, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
More about the film
The Raja Saab sees Prabhas stepping into the horror-comedy genre for the very first time.
The film is reportedly nearing completion and has been generating buzz due to its unique blend of genres and intriguing visuals.
Reports claim that Prabhas will be seen in a double role, adding another layer of intrigue to the project.
The music for the film is composed by Thaman S, and the cinematography is by Karthik Palani.