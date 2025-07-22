'Saiyaara' shatters box office records, becomes top-10 highest grossers of 2025

'Saiyaara' becomes 1 of the top-10 highest grossers of 2025

Opening across 8,000 screens, "Saiyaara" pulled in ₹22cr on day one, jumped to ₹26.25cr on day two, and hit ₹35cr on day three—adding up to a domestic gross of ₹84cr net for the weekend.

Internationally, it brought in another $2 million (₹17.24cr), pushing its worldwide total to ₹119cr.

With a budget of just ₹45cr recouped almost instantly, it's now one of 2025's top-10 Hindi films—a rare feat for a movie led by debut actors.