'Saiyaara' shatters box office records, becomes top-10 highest grossers of 2025
"Saiyaara," a romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri and starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is making serious waves.
Released on July 18 with zero traditional marketing, it's already crossed the ₹100 crore mark in just three days—thanks entirely to word of mouth and genuine buzz.
'Saiyaara' becomes 1 of the top-10 highest grossers of 2025
Opening across 8,000 screens, "Saiyaara" pulled in ₹22cr on day one, jumped to ₹26.25cr on day two, and hit ₹35cr on day three—adding up to a domestic gross of ₹84cr net for the weekend.
Internationally, it brought in another $2 million (₹17.24cr), pushing its worldwide total to ₹119cr.
With a budget of just ₹45cr recouped almost instantly, it's now one of 2025's top-10 Hindi films—a rare feat for a movie led by debut actors.
If you haven't watched it yet, do catch it!
Beyond the numbers, "Saiyaara" has struck an emotional chord—fans are so invested that there are stories of people catching shows even while hooked up to IV drips!
Its rise without influencer hype or big promos feels refreshing this year.
If you're into heartfelt dramas that get people talking (and trending), this one might be worth your time.