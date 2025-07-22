'Ted Lasso' Season 4 begins filming; see first look here

Apple TV+ has officially started production for the fourth season of its popular sports comedy series Ted Lasso . The shoot is currently underway in Kansas City and will later move to London. Jason Sudeikis will reprise his role as the lead character, along with Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift. New additions to the S04 cast include Tanya Reynolds, Faye Marsay, Jude Mack, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely.

Plot details 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 to feature a new team Apple TV posted a small sneak peek of Ted Lasso Season 4, informing fans that the new installment is now in production. The official logline reads, "Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team." "Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would."

Twitter Post 'We're not in Richmond anymore...' We’re not in Richmond anymore.#TedLasso Season 4 is now in production. pic.twitter.com/xX0LaqofBB — Apple TV (@AppleTV) July 21, 2025

Production details Jack Burditt joins as showrunner under overall deal with Apple The fourth season of Ted Lasso is being executive produced by Jack Burditt, who has joined under a fresh deal with Apple TV+. Sudeikis will also serve as an executive producer. Other executive producers include Hunt, Jane Becker, Joe Kelly, Jamie Lee, and Bill Wrubel. Goldstein is set to write and executive produce alongside Leanne Bowen. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Kelly, Hunt, and Bill Lawrence based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports.