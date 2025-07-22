Ram Pothineni pens his 1st film song Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

Ram Pothineni, usually known for his acting in Telugu films, has just debuted as a lyricist with "Nuvvunte Chaley" from the upcoming movie Andhra King Taluka.

While he'd written English songs for friends before, this is his first time writing Telugu lyrics for a film.

Fun fact: he actually came up with the lyrics on the spot during a music meeting, and they made it to the final cut.