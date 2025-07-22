Next Article
Ram Pothineni pens his 1st film song
Ram Pothineni, usually known for his acting in Telugu films, has just debuted as a lyricist with "Nuvvunte Chaley" from the upcoming movie Andhra King Taluka.
While he'd written English songs for friends before, this is his first time writing Telugu lyrics for a film.
Fun fact: he actually came up with the lyrics on the spot during a music meeting, and they made it to the final cut.
Ram collaborates with Anirudh for this romantic number
For this song, Ram teamed up with popular singer Anirudh Ravichander, who was picked to capture the song's romantic vibe.
Ram appreciated how dedicated Anirudh was—putting in several recording sessions to get everything just right.
After this experience, Ram says he's open to writing more songs if the chance comes up.