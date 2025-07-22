Priyanka Chopra's 'RU BA RU' goes global at Stuttgart festival Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

RU BA RU, a Rajasthani short film directed by Kapil Tanwar, is making its global debut at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2025.

The story follows two sisters—one a rudaali, the other a dancer—as they navigate tough realities around caste, class, and gender.

What's cool: it's produced by SHADAM Films with an all-women leadership team—Anvita Gupta, Anita Gurnani, and Priyanka Chopra—who are passionate about telling real women's stories.