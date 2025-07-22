Next Article
'The Wives' begins filming, cast includes Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy
Madhur Bhandarkar's new film The Wives has kicked off filming with a standout cast, including Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, Regina Cassandra, and now Priyanka Bajaj.
The story dives into the real struggles and resilience of women behind Bollywood's glitzy surface.
Priyanka Bajaj's addition highlights film's strong female stories focus
Priyanka Bajaj's addition really spotlights the film's focus on strong female stories.
She's not just a former Mrs. India (2022-23) and the first to walk Cannes as Mrs. India—she's also won Best Model of the World 2023 and racked up 11 international Best Actress awards for Kathakaar.
With Bhandarkar at the helm, known for his bold takes on social issues, this one looks set to be both relevant and powerful for today's audience.