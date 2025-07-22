Mahesh Babu, family fly to Sri Lanka for Sitara's birthday Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

Mahesh Babu just took some time off to celebrate his daughter Sitara's 13th birthday in Sri Lanka.

The actor, along with wife Namrata Shirodkar and son Gautam, was spotted heading out from Hyderabad airport for the special trip.

SriLankan Airlines even gave the family a little extra attention on their flight to Colombo, making it a sweet memory.