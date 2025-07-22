Next Article
Mahesh Babu, family fly to Sri Lanka for Sitara's birthday
Mahesh Babu just took some time off to celebrate his daughter Sitara's 13th birthday in Sri Lanka.
The actor, along with wife Namrata Shirodkar and son Gautam, was spotted heading out from Hyderabad airport for the special trip.
SriLankan Airlines even gave the family a little extra attention on their flight to Colombo, making it a sweet memory.
Explorer in Rajamouli's 'SSMB 29'
After the vacation, Mahesh is jumping back into work on SSMB 29—his much-awaited film with director SS Rajamouli.
This one's all about wild African adventures, and Mahesh will be playing an explorer.
Shooting picks up again in August 2025, and he'll be joined by Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and R Madhavan.