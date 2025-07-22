Next Article
'Kiss cam' incident leads to tech CEO's firing
Andy Byron, Astronomer's now-former CEO, has resigned after being caught on a kiss cam with the company's HR head, Kristin Cabot, during a Coldplay concert—an incident that quickly went viral and even got called out by Chris Martin on stage.
Both execs were put on leave while the company started an investigation.
The fallout hit Byron's personal life too, with his wife dropping his last name from her socials.
Many found it amusing
Byron was known for his tough and "toxic" management style, which made work stressful for many at Astronomer.
After the scandal broke, former staff didn't hold back—many found it amusing and saw his public exit as well-deserved payback for their negative experiences under him.