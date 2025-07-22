'Kiss cam' incident leads to tech CEO's firing Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

Andy Byron, Astronomer's now-former CEO, has resigned after being caught on a kiss cam with the company's HR head, Kristin Cabot, during a Coldplay concert—an incident that quickly went viral and even got called out by Chris Martin on stage.

Both execs were put on leave while the company started an investigation.

The fallout hit Byron's personal life too, with his wife dropping his last name from her socials.