Amul makes cartoon on 'kiss cam' couple at Coldplay concert
So, the CEO of Astronomer, Andy Byron, and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot ended up being seen on a "kiss cam" during a Coldplay concert—and someone caught it on video.
The clip blew up online almost instantly, sparking loads of reactions.
Jumping in on the buzz, Amul dropped a witty cartoon inspired by the Bollywood song "Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho," giving the whole thing an extra desi twist.
Amul's take on the incident
After the video went viral and people started talking, Astronomer's board quickly put both execs on leave and kicked off an investigation.
Byron resigned as CEO within just 24 hours. For now, co-founder Pete DeJoy is stepping in as interim CEO while they look for someone permanent.
Despite all this drama at the top, Astronomer says their products and services are running as usual.