Astronomer on recent CEO's firing: 'We're focused and moving forward'
Astronomer just went through a rough patch after a video of former CEO Andy Byron and the HR head at a Coldplay concert went viral, leading to Byron stepping down.
Stepping in, interim CEO Pete DeJoy posted on LinkedIn to calm things down, letting everyone know the company is staying focused and moving forward.
We'll keep thriving, DeJoy assures employees
DeJoy highlighted how Astronomer has bounced back from big challenges before—like the pandemic and even a banking collapse.
He thanked employees and customers for sticking with them, saying, "And our story is very much still being written," and promised that Astronomer will keep thriving.