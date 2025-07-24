Thailand, Cambodia exchange air strikes, artillery as border dispute escalates

Thailand has closed all border points with Cambodia after a "targeted attack on civilians" by Cambodian forces. The country also launched air strikes on Cambodian military locations and deployed F-16 fighter jets along the border on Thursday, while Cambodia fired rockets and artillery, killing a civilian. The deputy defense minister has confirmed combat and handed the military full operational authority, according to a social media post from Thailand's National Broadcasting Services. So far, nine people have died, AP reported.

Conflict escalation Heavy fighting broke out near disputed Ta Muen Thom temple Local media reported that heavy fighting first broke out near the disputed Ta Muen Thom Temple in Surin Province on Thursday morning. Cambodian forces fired RPGs and artillery shells across the border, prompting a response from Thai forces. The Thai military deployed six F-16 fighter jets to Kap Choeng district in Surin, close to the border. The areas affected by the clashes include Ta Muen Thom Temple, Ta Kwai Temple, Chong Bok, Preah Vihear, Chong An Ma, and Chong Chom.

Border tensions Landmine explosion injures 5 Thai soldiers The clashes come after a landmine explosion near the Chong An Ma border crossing injured five Thai soldiers, one of whom lost a leg. The Thai army blamed Cambodia for recently planting the mines. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet accused Thai forces of attacking military positions and expanding their assault into the Mom Bei area.

Accusations exchanged Cambodia accuses Thailand of trying to seize territory Cambodia's Ministry of National Defense also accused Thailand of deploying too many troops and heavy weapons in an attempt to seize territory. In response, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang ordered the border sealed and temple ruins closed. The Thai government also expelled Cambodian ambassador Hun Saroeun and recalled its envoy from Phnom Penh. Villagers on the Thai side have been ordered to evacuate amid escalating tensions.