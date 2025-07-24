Trump, Satan share bed in shocking 'South Park' S27 opener

The popular animated series South Park returned for its 27th season on Wednesday, with a controversial premiere episode. The episode titled Sermon on the 'Mount' featured US President Donald Trump in a compromising position with Satan. This satirical portrayal of Trump's presidency and his alleged ties to "dark forces" has sparked mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

Episode highlights Dig at Trump's policies and actions during his presidency In the episode, South Park's creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone take a dig at Trump's controversial policies and actions during his presidency. There is a scene where Trump argues with the Canadian Prime Minister over tariffs on Canada. The subsequent scene where he undresses and gets into bed with Satan has been seen by fans as a metaphor for his alleged moral corruption and unethical behavior while in office.

Production challenges Delay of 'South Park's Season 27 premiere Before the premiere of its 27th season, South Park faced several hurdles. Paramount delayed the release by two weeks from July 9 to July 27 due to issues arising from the Paramount-Skydance merger. In a statement, Parker and Stone expressed their frustration over this delay, calling it a "shit show." They also accused Paramount president Jeff Shell of interfering with their contract negotiations with Netflix and Warner Bros.