Trump, Satan share bed in shocking 'South Park' S27 opener
The popular animated series South Park returned for its 27th season on Wednesday, with a controversial premiere episode. The episode titled Sermon on the 'Mount' featured US President Donald Trump in a compromising position with Satan. This satirical portrayal of Trump's presidency and his alleged ties to "dark forces" has sparked mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.
Dig at Trump's policies and actions during his presidency
In the episode, South Park's creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone take a dig at Trump's controversial policies and actions during his presidency. There is a scene where Trump argues with the Canadian Prime Minister over tariffs on Canada. The subsequent scene where he undresses and gets into bed with Satan has been seen by fans as a metaphor for his alleged moral corruption and unethical behavior while in office.
Delay of 'South Park's Season 27 premiere
Before the premiere of its 27th season, South Park faced several hurdles. Paramount delayed the release by two weeks from July 9 to July 27 due to issues arising from the Paramount-Skydance merger. In a statement, Parker and Stone expressed their frustration over this delay, calling it a "shit show." They also accused Paramount president Jeff Shell of interfering with their contract negotiations with Netflix and Warner Bros.
New agreement between 'South Park' team and Paramount
Despite these setbacks, Paramount and the South Park team have reportedly reached a new agreement. The deal includes 50 new episodes and streaming rights to all 26 previous seasons on Paramount+. Season 27 will be broadcast on Comedy Central before being made available on Paramount+ the following day. Parker expressed gratitude for this opportunity, emphasizing their commitment to their fans and the organization.