Toyota Urban Cruiser EV revealed with sharp styling, 400km range

Toyota has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV), the Urban Cruiser EV, at the ongoing 2025 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show. The new model is expected to hit Indian roads after the Maruti eVitara launches in the country on September 3. The Urban Cruiser EV will compete with players like Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV in the Indian market.

Design differences Urban Cruiser EV has a unique front design The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV sports a unique front fascia, unlike the Maruti eVitara. While the latter focuses on rugged aesthetics, the former has a more sophisticated and refined look. The hammerhead-style grille is a standout feature that gives the front end a subtle smile-inspired character. The Urban Cruiser EV also gets pixel-style turn indicators, flatter and sharper headlamps, and a unique air dam. The bonnet design is more modern than its Maruti counterpart.

Interior features Inside the cabin Inside, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is similar to the Maruti Suzuki's eVitara with a brown shade dominating the dashboard, door trims and upholstery. It features a 10.25-inch multi-information display, a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless connectivity, twin deck floating center console, ambient lighting with multi colour illumination, a fixed glass roof and a wireless charger. The SUV measures 4,285mm in length, 1,800mm in width and stands tall at 1,640mm. The wheelbase is 2,700mm.

Battery specs Two battery pack options on offer The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will come with 49kWh and 61kWh battery pack options, just like its Maruti counterpart. There will be two FWD variants on offer: one with the 49kWh battery pack producing 144hp/189Nm and another with the more powerful 61kWh unit generating an output of up to 174hp/189Nm. The AWD variant (61kWh) will have an additional rear-axle motor for extra power.