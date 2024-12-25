Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Check dates, locations, and upcoming cars
The second edition of the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, scheduled from January 17-22, will be India's biggest automotive event to date. Over 34 automakers, 800+ original component manufacturers (OEMs), and 1,000 brands will be participating in the expo. It will be held across three key locations in the National Capital Region (NCR): Expo Mart in Greater Noida; India International Convention & Expo Centre in Yashobhoomi, Dwarka; and Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan.
Maruti Suzuki to unveil its 1st electric SUV
Maruti Suzuki will make a splash at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 with the unveiling of its first electric SUV, the e Vitara. Based on the eVX concept, the futuristic vehicle is expected to take on Tata Curvv.ev, MG Windsor, and Hyundai CRETA EV. The e Vitara will be available with two battery pack options: a standard 49kWh battery pack for entry-level trims and a more powerful 61kWh setup for higher variants.
Hyundai India to showcase new CRETA EV
Hyundai India will be making waves at the expo by showcasing its new CRETA EV, which will be making its public debut at the event. The company plans to display this model alongside other EVs like the IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 9, both of which are expected to make their Indian debut at the auto show.
Tata Motors to display Sierra EV and Avinya concepts
Tata Motors is gearing up to display the Sierra EV and Avinya concepts at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, giving us a glimpse of further developments on both models. The display will give attendees an insight into the company's progress in electric vehicle (EV) technology. The recently launched models from Tata Motors will also be on display at the event.
Mahindra Auto to feature new EVs
Mahindra Auto will be showcasing its newly launched EVs - the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e - at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The company will also display an electric concept of the new Mahindra XUV700 EV, giving us a sneak peek into its future EV line-up. This display will underline Mahindra's commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.
Kia India to launch Syros subcompact SUV
Kia India is all set to launch its recently unveiled Syros subcompact SUV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The vehicle will be showcased alongside the Kia EV9 and the recently launched Kia Carnival, highlighting the brand's diverse offerings.
MG Motor India to showcase Cyberster coupe
MG Motor India is also looking to showcase its Cyberster EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The Cyberster is known for its impressive acceleration, completing a 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.2 seconds. MG also plans to display some limited-edition models along with its existing range, showcasing the brand's diverse offerings in India's automotive market.
Toyota to reveal new-gen Fortuner
Toyota will unveil the much-awaited new-gen Fortuner at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The SUV was seen testing in India earlier this year. It will come with a new front and rear design, and advanced features such as a 360-degree camera and a bigger touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility.