Summarize Simplifying... In short The Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 will be a grand showcase of electric vehicles (EVs) and futuristic concepts from major automakers.

Maruti Suzuki will unveil its first electric SUV, the e Vitara, while Hyundai India, Tata Motors, and Mahindra Auto will display their latest EVs and concepts.

Other highlights include Kia India's launch of the Syros subcompact SUV, MG Motor India's Cyberster coupe, and Toyota's reveal of the new-gen Fortuner. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Maruti Suzuki's e Vitara will be based on the eVX concept

Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Check dates, locations, and upcoming cars

By Akash Pandey 02:43 pm Dec 25, 202402:43 pm

What's the story The second edition of the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, scheduled from January 17-22, will be India's biggest automotive event to date. Over 34 automakers, 800+ original component manufacturers (OEMs), and 1,000 brands will be participating in the expo. It will be held across three key locations in the National Capital Region (NCR): Expo Mart in Greater Noida; India International Convention & Expo Centre in Yashobhoomi, Dwarka; and Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan.

Maruti's debut

Maruti Suzuki to unveil its 1st electric SUV

Maruti Suzuki will make a splash at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 with the unveiling of its first electric SUV, the e Vitara. Based on the eVX concept, the futuristic vehicle is expected to take on Tata Curvv.ev, MG Windsor, and Hyundai CRETA EV. The e Vitara will be available with two battery pack options: a standard 49kWh battery pack for entry-level trims and a more powerful 61kWh setup for higher variants.

Hyundai's showcase

Hyundai India to showcase new CRETA EV

Hyundai India will be making waves at the expo by showcasing its new CRETA EV, which will be making its public debut at the event. The company plans to display this model alongside other EVs like the IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 9, both of which are expected to make their Indian debut at the auto show.

Tata's display

Tata Motors to display Sierra EV and Avinya concepts

Tata Motors is gearing up to display the Sierra EV and Avinya concepts at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, giving us a glimpse of further developments on both models. The display will give attendees an insight into the company's progress in electric vehicle (EV) technology. The recently launched models from Tata Motors will also be on display at the event.

Mahindra's launch

Mahindra Auto to feature new EVs

Mahindra Auto will be showcasing its newly launched EVs - the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e - at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The company will also display an electric concept of the new Mahindra XUV700 EV, giving us a sneak peek into its future EV line-up. This display will underline Mahindra's commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.

Information

Kia India to launch Syros subcompact SUV

Kia India is all set to launch its recently unveiled Syros subcompact SUV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The vehicle will be showcased alongside the Kia EV9 and the recently launched Kia Carnival, highlighting the brand's diverse offerings.

MG's reveal

MG Motor India to showcase Cyberster coupe

MG Motor India is also looking to showcase its Cyberster EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The Cyberster is known for its impressive acceleration, completing a 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.2 seconds. MG also plans to display some limited-edition models along with its existing range, showcasing the brand's diverse offerings in India's automotive market.

Toyota's showcase

Toyota to reveal new-gen Fortuner

Toyota will unveil the much-awaited new-gen Fortuner at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The SUV was seen testing in India earlier this year. It will come with a new front and rear design, and advanced features such as a 360-degree camera and a bigger touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility.