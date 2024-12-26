Summarize Simplifying... In short Japan Airlines (JAL) has been hit by a significant cyberattack, causing flight delays and a halt in ticket sales.

This incident is part of a growing trend of cyberattacks on Japanese companies, including a Toyota supplier and video-sharing platform Niconico.

These attacks underscore the increasing global risk to critical infrastructure from cyber threats.

Ticket sales have been halted

Japan Airlines suffers major cyberattack; flights delayed, ticket sales halted

By Mudit Dube 09:46 am Dec 26, 202409:46 am

What's the story Japan Airlines (JAL), the country's second-largest airline, has confirmed a major cyberattack on its systems. The breach, which started at 7:24am local time today, has disrupted both internal and external networks. "Today, from 7:24am we have been under cyberattack on our internal and external network devices," JAL announced in a post. This incident has affected domestic and international flights and ticket sales have been halted.

Traveler alert

JAL advises passengers to stay updated

In light of the cyberattack, JAL has issued an advisory for travelers. The airline has recommended passengers to keep themselves updated about the latest developments and allow extra time at airports. However, a representative from the airline told AFP that there were no immediate updates on possible delays or cancelations due to this incident.

Rising threat

Cyberattacks on Japanese companies: A growing concern

Notably, the cyberattack on JAL isn't an isolated incident but part of a worrying trend targeting Japanese companies. In 2022, a similar attack disrupted operations at a Toyota supplier, resulting in a day-long halt in production at its domestic plants. Further, in June this year, the popular Japanese video-sharing platform Niconico had to suspend its services due to another large-scale cyberattack.

International impact

Global infrastructure at risk from cyberattacks

The attack on JAL is reminiscent of a similar incident earlier this year at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), which faced major delays due to a "possible cyberattack." The incident had reportedly triggered an "internet and web systems outage" at the Port of Seattle, resulting in operational disturbances. Such incidents highlight the growing vulnerability of critical infrastructure to cyber threats globally.