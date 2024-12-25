Summarize Simplifying... In short To reconnect with someone on Facebook, navigate to "Settings and Privacy," then "Settings."

Remember, once unblocked, you can't re-block them for 48 hours and old tags may reappear.

Once you unblock someone, you can add them as a friend again

How to unblock and reconnect with someone on Facebook

By Akash Pandey 05:57 pm Dec 25, 202405:57 pm

What's the story Facebook gives you the option to block people and protect your profile when necessary. However, if you change your mind, you can easily unblock them at any time. Once you make the changes, the person will be able to view the posts you share publicly on the platform. Note that unblocking a profile won't automatically add them as your friend.

To unblock someone on Facebook, click on your profile icon in the top right corner. Scroll down and select "Settings and Privacy," then tap "Settings." Under "Audience and Visibility," select "Blocking." Now, tap "UNBLOCK" next to the profile you want to unblock. Confirm by tapping "UNBLOCK" again to finalize the action.

Once you unblock someone, you won't be able to block them again for 48 hours. Additionally, any tags that were previously added between you and that person may be restored on the platform.