How to unblock and reconnect with someone on Facebook
Facebook gives you the option to block people and protect your profile when necessary. However, if you change your mind, you can easily unblock them at any time. Once you make the changes, the person will be able to view the posts you share publicly on the platform. Note that unblocking a profile won't automatically add them as your friend.
Steps to unblock people
To unblock someone on Facebook, click on your profile icon in the top right corner. Scroll down and select "Settings and Privacy," then tap "Settings." Under "Audience and Visibility," select "Blocking." Now, tap "UNBLOCK" next to the profile you want to unblock. Confirm by tapping "UNBLOCK" again to finalize the action.
Key points to remember
Once you unblock someone, you won't be able to block them again for 48 hours. Additionally, any tags that were previously added between you and that person may be restored on the platform.