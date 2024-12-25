Summarize Simplifying... In short Truecaller can help identify unknown callers on WhatsApp.

To activate this feature, go to Settings in the Truecaller app, enable 'Identify calls on other apps' and 'Show calls from other apps'.

The app requires notification access to track calls from messaging apps, but it won't compromise your privacy.

How to identify unknown callers on WhatsApp using Truecaller

Dec 25, 2024

What's the story Truecaller, the popular caller identification app, offers a feature to identify unknown callers even on WhatsApp. However, the tool works only for incoming calls from unknown numbers. If the number calling is already saved in your phonebook, you won't get a caller ID. Likewise, sender identification works only for incoming messages from unknown numbers on WhatsApp and other messaging apps. However, Truecaller can't block calls within third-party messaging apps like WhatsApp.

Activating the new feature

Activating this caller ID feature is a pretty simple task. Just open the Truecaller app on your device and head over to Settings >Calls >Enable option >Identify calls on other apps Truecaller. Then, go back into the Calls menu under Settings and tap on Enable >Show calls from other apps. This will let Truecaller identify unknown callers from WhatsApp and other messaging platforms.

Truecaller requires notification access for functionality

For this feature to work, Truecaller needs notification access. The permission will let the app track notifications from WhatsApp and other messaging apps, allowing it to identify incoming calls/messages from unknown numbers. The company promises that granting this access won't compromise your privacy as the app will only use this permission for providing information about unknown numbers, not reading messages or accessing anything else from other apps.

Truecaller APK installs on Android 13 and above

For users who have installed the Truecaller APK outside official app stores like Google Play or Xiaomi store, they need to allow restricted settings for enabling Notification Access to Truecaller. This can be done by heading over to the OS Settings of the device, then heading over to Application > See all apps > Truecaller. Tapping the " " button on the upper right corner of the page and selecting Allow restricted settings will complete this process.