Summarize Simplifying... In short To bookmark a crucial message on WhatsApp, simply long-press the desired message and tap 'Star' from the pop-up menu.

To view all your starred messages, tap the three vertical dots on the top right of your screen and select "Starred messages".

This handy feature helps you quickly locate important messages, saving you time. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

By starring messages, you can easily bookmark them for future reference

How to bookmark important messages on WhatsApp

By Mudit Dube 05:32 pm Dec 25, 202405:32 pm

What's the story WhatsApp's "Starred Messages" feature is a valuable tool for keeping track of important information. By starring messages, you can easily bookmark them for future reference, ensuring they don't get lost in the flood of daily conversations. This guide will walk you through the simple steps of starring and unstarring messages on WhatsApp for Android users.

Process

Starring a message

Open the chat containing the message you wish to bookmark. Tap and hold down on the message for a few seconds and tap 'Star' option from the menu. The message will now be starred, and you can easily find it later. Using the same process, you can also unstar a message to efficiently manage your bookmarked messages.

Steps

How to view starred messages

To access a list of all your starred messages, tap on the three vertical dots in the top right corner of your WhatsApp screen. Then, select "Starred messages" from the menu. This will display a list of all the messages you have previously starred. By starring key messages, you can easily locate them later, saving you time and effort.