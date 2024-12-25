How to bookmark important messages on WhatsApp
WhatsApp's "Starred Messages" feature is a valuable tool for keeping track of important information. By starring messages, you can easily bookmark them for future reference, ensuring they don't get lost in the flood of daily conversations. This guide will walk you through the simple steps of starring and unstarring messages on WhatsApp for Android users.
Starring a message
Open the chat containing the message you wish to bookmark. Tap and hold down on the message for a few seconds and tap 'Star' option from the menu. The message will now be starred, and you can easily find it later. Using the same process, you can also unstar a message to efficiently manage your bookmarked messages.
How to view starred messages
To access a list of all your starred messages, tap on the three vertical dots in the top right corner of your WhatsApp screen. Then, select "Starred messages" from the menu. This will display a list of all the messages you have previously starred. By starring key messages, you can easily locate them later, saving you time and effort.